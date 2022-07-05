Search
Nokia Oyj (NOK) last year’s performance of -13.22% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on July 01, 2022, with Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) stock priced at $4.61, up 1.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.66 and dropped to $4.5401 before settling in for the closing price of $4.61. NOK’s price has ranged from $4.51 to $6.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 163.90%. With a float of $5.38 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.63 billion.

The firm has a total of 87927 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.93, operating margin of +10.79, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.35 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 163.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.24% during the next five years compared to 33.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nokia Oyj’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nokia Oyj, NOK], we can find that recorded value of 30.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 31.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) raw stochastic average was set at 11.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.74. The third major resistance level sits at $4.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.46.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.40 billion, the company has a total of 5,634,994K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 26,267 M while annual income is 1,920 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,002 M while its latest quarter income was 237,910 K.

