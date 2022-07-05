Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) posted a 5.08% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) kicked off on July 01, 2022, at the price of $59.41, up 2.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.665 and dropped to $57.08 before settling in for the closing price of $58.88. Over the past 52 weeks, OXY has traded in a range of $21.62-$74.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 20.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 113.30%. With a float of $935.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $936.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11678 employees.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 285,940,198. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 4,845,546 shares at a rate of $59.01, taking the stock ownership to the 163,395,275 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 2,906,229 for $58.62, making the entire transaction worth $170,349,032. This insider now owns 158,549,729 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.03) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.49% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.60, a number that is poised to hit 2.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Looking closely at Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), its last 5-days average volume was 30.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 31.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.35.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 62.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.63. However, in the short run, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.71. Second resistance stands at $62.98. The third major resistance level sits at $65.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $54.54.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 55.18 billion has total of 937,191K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,956 M in contrast with the sum of 2,322 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,349 M and last quarter income was 4,876 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) performance over the last week is recorded -4.37%

Sana Meer -
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) on July 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $15.13, soaring 2.54% from the previous trading day....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) performance over the last week is recorded -20.22%

Sana Meer -
July 01, 2022, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) trading session started at the price of $5.07, that was -3.09% drop from the...
Read more

$37.09M in average volume shows that Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On July 01, 2022, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) opened at $3.18, lower -0.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam