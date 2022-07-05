Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Recent developments with Ambev S.A. (ABEV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.13 cents.

Company News

On July 01, 2022, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) opened at $2.48, higher 1.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.57 and dropped to $2.47 before settling in for the closing price of $2.51. Price fluctuations for ABEV have ranged from $2.42 to $3.44 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 9.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.40% at the time writing. With a float of $4.41 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.74 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 53000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.21, operating margin of +22.64, and the pretax margin is +19.04.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +17.39 while generating a return on equity of 16.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.90% during the next five years compared to 0.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ambev S.A. (ABEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

The latest stats from [Ambev S.A., ABEV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 41.35 million was superior to 27.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) raw stochastic average was set at 15.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.63. The third major resistance level sits at $2.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.43. The third support level lies at $2.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Key Stats

There are currently 15,737,155K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 40.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,500 M according to its annual income of 2,348 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,529 M and its income totaled 653,190 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is General Motors Company (GM) performance over the last week is recorded -7.55%

Shaun Noe -
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) on July 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $31.28, soaring 1.35% from the previous trading...
Read more

$1.90M in average volume shows that Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
July 01, 2022, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) trading session started at the price of $1.00, that was 23.81% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) posted a -9.15% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 01, 2022, with Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) stock priced at $1.16, up 24.11% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam