Search
admin
admin

4.83% volatility in Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Top Picks

A new trading day began on July 05, 2022, with Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) stock priced at $10.86, down -8.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.99 and dropped to $9.9348 before settling in for the closing price of $11.08. EC’s price has ranged from $10.05 to $18.47 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 14.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 889.00%. With a float of $221.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.06 billion.

In an organization with 9150 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.05, operating margin of +21.99, and the pretax margin is +31.97.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Ecopetrol S.A. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.70%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.64 while generating a return on equity of 26.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 889.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.00% during the next five years compared to 60.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ecopetrol S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.06 million. That was better than the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Ecopetrol S.A.’s (EC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.16. However, in the short run, Ecopetrol S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.81. Second resistance stands at $11.43. The third major resistance level sits at $11.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.70.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.74 billion, the company has a total of 2,055,830K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 119,446 M while annual income is 20,344 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,742 M while its latest quarter income was 1,972 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is expecting -67.48% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) on July 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $32.38, soaring 8.04% from the previous trading...
Read more

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -15.17%

Shaun Noe -
July 05, 2022, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) trading session started at the price of $3.18, that was -7.93% drop from the session before....
Read more

ADPT (Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation) climbed 8.08 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
On July 05, 2022, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) opened at $8.27, higher 8.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam