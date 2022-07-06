A look at Rubicon Technology Inc.’s (RBCN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On July 05, 2022, Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCN) opened at $15.32, higher 65.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.90 and dropped to $14.26 before settling in for the closing price of $9.10. Price fluctuations for RBCN have ranged from $8.58 to $11.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -27.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.50% at the time writing. With a float of $2.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.45 million.

The firm has a total of 13 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.10, operating margin of -26.52, and the pretax margin is -11.30.

Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rubicon Technology Inc. is 7.28%, while institutional ownership is 39.20%.

Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -11.30 while generating a return on equity of -1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 62.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 185.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30

Technical Analysis of Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rubicon Technology Inc., RBCN], we can find that recorded value of 1.01 million was better than the volume posted last year of 47552.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Rubicon Technology Inc.’s (RBCN) raw stochastic average was set at 88.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 207.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.71. The third major resistance level sits at $17.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.60.

Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCN) Key Stats

There are currently 2,447K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.17 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,060 K according to its annual income of -730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 970 K and its income totaled 490 K.