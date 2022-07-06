ADPT (Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation) climbed 8.08 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On July 05, 2022, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) opened at $8.27, higher 8.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.13 and dropped to $8.04 before settling in for the closing price of $8.42. Price fluctuations for ADPT have ranged from $5.95 to $40.49 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.50% at the time writing. With a float of $139.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 858 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.02, operating margin of -135.39, and the pretax margin is -134.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 07, was worth 10,944. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 831 shares at a rate of $13.17, taking the stock ownership to the 122,893 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s CEO and Chairman sold 14,815 for $12.46, making the entire transaction worth $184,595. This insider now owns 1,916,154 shares in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.46) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -134.30 while generating a return on equity of -30.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.53 million, its volume of 1.17 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) raw stochastic average was set at 26.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.47 in the near term. At $9.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Key Stats

There are currently 142,228K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 154,340 K according to its annual income of -207,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 38,620 K and its income totaled -62,740 K.