Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) 20 Days SMA touches -11.95%: The odds favor the bear

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) kicked off on July 05, 2022, at the price of $1.04, up 17.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.29 and dropped to $1.04 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Over the past 52 weeks, BITF has traded in a range of $1.07-$9.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 168.10%. With a float of $171.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 106 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 13.85%, while institutional ownership is 12.96%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Looking closely at Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF), its last 5-days average volume was 3.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 6.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9356, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1184. However, in the short run, Bitfarms Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3733. Second resistance stands at $1.4567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9567. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8733.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 335.52 million has total of 198,999K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 169,490 K in contrast with the sum of 22,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40,330 K and last quarter income was 4,520 K.