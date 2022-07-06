BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is 28.98% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) kicked off on July 05, 2022, at the price of $2.22, up 6.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.47 and dropped to $2.2054 before settling in for the closing price of $2.31. Over the past 52 weeks, BKSY has traded in a range of $1.00-$13.20.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -705.70%. With a float of $92.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 210 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -43.92, operating margin of -298.48, and the pretax margin is -715.84.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 32,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $2.70, taking the stock ownership to the 451,146 shares.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -715.84 while generating a return on equity of -108.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -705.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.63 and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.67 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 53.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 158.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.55 in the near term. At $2.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.11. The third support level lies at $2.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 296.58 million has total of 120,575K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 34,090 K in contrast with the sum of -245,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,900 K and last quarter income was -19,990 K.