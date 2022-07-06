Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) kicked off at the price of $3.34: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On July 05, 2022, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) opened at $2.92, higher 11.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.36 and dropped to $2.895 before settling in for the closing price of $2.99. Price fluctuations for BFLY have ranged from $2.31 to $14.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 92.80% at the time writing.

The firm has a total of 463 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.77, operating margin of -299.42, and the pretax margin is -51.61.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc. is 5.20%, while institutional ownership is 53.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 51,099. In this transaction Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer of this company sold 16,069 shares at a rate of $3.18, taking the stock ownership to the 676,932 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer sold 16,430 for $5.39, making the entire transaction worth $88,558. This insider now owns 635,721 shares in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -51.80 while generating a return on equity of -9.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Butterfly Network Inc., BFLY], we can find that recorded value of 1.59 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 25.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.66. The third major resistance level sits at $3.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.57.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

There are currently 198,160K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 682.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 62,570 K according to its annual income of -32,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,570 K and its income totaled -44,480 K.