Can GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) drop of -4.42% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

On July 05, 2022, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) opened at $6.01, higher 5.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.53 and dropped to $5.78 before settling in for the closing price of $6.16. Price fluctuations for GDRX have ranged from $5.61 to $48.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 49.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 94.20% at the time writing. With a float of $76.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $414.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 756 employees.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GoodRx Holdings Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 85,927. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,600 shares at a rate of $33.05, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s President, Consumer sold 35,829 for $32.40, making the entire transaction worth $1,160,796. This insider now owns 2,884,529 shares in total.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.14% during the next five years compared to -36.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.75 in the near term. At $7.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.52. The third support level lies at $5.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Key Stats

There are currently 396,458K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 745,420 K according to its annual income of -25,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 203,330 K and its income totaled 12,290 K.

