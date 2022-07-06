Search
admin
admin

Canaan Inc. (CAN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Top Picks

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) kicked off on July 05, 2022, at the price of $3.17, up 7.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.46 and dropped to $3.11 before settling in for the closing price of $3.23. Over the past 52 weeks, CAN has traded in a range of $2.56-$11.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 946.70%. With a float of $166.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 346 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.98, operating margin of +36.69, and the pretax margin is +41.12.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.4) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +40.11 while generating a return on equity of 101.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 946.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 20.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.58 in the near term. At $3.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.88.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 644.87 million has total of 186,943K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 782,520 K in contrast with the sum of 313,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 213,920 K and last quarter income was 69,660 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) soared 6.91 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

-
Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) on July 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.65, soaring 6.91% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Vroom Inc. (VRM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 13.43 million

Steve Mayer -
July 05, 2022, Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) trading session started at the price of $1.23, that was 13.49% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Last month’s performance of -24.94% for Groupon Inc. (GRPN) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
On July 05, 2022, Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) opened at $10.99, higher 7.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam