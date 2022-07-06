CNET (ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.) climbed 40.85 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

July 05, 2022, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) trading session started at the price of $0.3486, that was 40.85% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.576 and dropped to $0.3486 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. A 52-week range for CNET has been $0.28 – $2.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.50%. With a float of $28.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.35 million.

The firm has a total of 85 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.57, operating margin of -28.71, and the pretax margin is -5.31.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is 20.58%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -5.82 while generating a return on equity of -16.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 31.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., CNET], we can find that recorded value of 2.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s (CNET) raw stochastic average was set at 29.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3727, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8423. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5864. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6949. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8138. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3590, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2401. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1316.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Key Stats

There are 35,428K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.92 million. As of now, sales total 47,330 K while income totals -2,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,650 K while its last quarter net income were -720 K.