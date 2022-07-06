D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) volume exceeds 1.01 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On July 05, 2022, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) opened at $0.6295, higher 17.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.73 and dropped to $0.608 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Price fluctuations for HEPS have ranged from $0.59 to $15.23 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $112.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 21.82%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., HEPS], we can find that recorded value of 2.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2081, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6051. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7685. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8103. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8905. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6465, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5663. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5245.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

There are currently 285,998K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 236.94 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 875,220 K according to its annual income of -81,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 182,010 K and its income totaled -17,260 K.