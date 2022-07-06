Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 10,648 M

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) kicked off on July 05, 2022, at the price of $25.77, down -7.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.80 and dropped to $23.95 before settling in for the closing price of $26.66. Over the past 52 weeks, DK has traded in a range of $13.48-$35.23.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 20.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.60%. With a float of $69.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3312 employees.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Delek US Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 425,291. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,561 shares at a rate of $40.27, taking the stock ownership to the 34,311,278 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director sold 68 for $40.09, making the entire transaction worth $2,726. This insider now owns 34,332,400 shares in total.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.7. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.20% during the next five years compared to 6.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Delek US Holdings Inc.’s (DK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit 1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.94.

During the past 100 days, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s (DK) raw stochastic average was set at 43.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.60 in the near term. At $26.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.90.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.68 billion has total of 88,321K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,648 M in contrast with the sum of -203,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,459 M and last quarter income was 6,600 K.