ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) last year’s performance of -70.30% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On July 05, 2022, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) opened at $2.71, higher 9.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.94 and dropped to $2.59 before settling in for the closing price of $2.68. Price fluctuations for GWH have ranged from $2.66 to $28.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.50% at the time writing. With a float of $82.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 160 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 42.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 100,168. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $5.01, taking the stock ownership to the 530,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s President sold 1,342 for $6.05, making the entire transaction worth $8,123. This insider now owns 5,373,083 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.13 million, its volume of 1.36 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 9.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.06 in the near term. At $3.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.36.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

There are currently 152,655K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 470.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -477,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -5,710 K.