Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is -26.99% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

July 05, 2022, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) trading session started at the price of $7.07, that was -8.85% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.12 and dropped to $6.55 before settling in for the closing price of $7.23. A 52-week range for HIMX has been $7.13 – $16.50.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 14.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 819.10%. With a float of $148.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.69 million.

In an organization with 2083 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.41, operating margin of +35.23, and the pretax margin is +35.29.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Himax Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Himax Technologies Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 22.80%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 64.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 819.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.77 million. That was better than the volume of 3.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.49. However, in the short run, Himax Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.96. Second resistance stands at $7.32. The third major resistance level sits at $7.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.18. The third support level lies at $5.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Key Stats

There are 174,299K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.19 billion. As of now, sales total 1,547 M while income totals 436,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 412,810 K while its last quarter net income were 115,870 K.

