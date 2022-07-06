Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

July 05, 2022, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) trading session started at the price of $4.53, that was -13.16% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.53 and dropped to $3.91 before settling in for the closing price of $4.56. A 52-week range for HUSA has been $1.07 – $16.61.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 51.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 82.20%. With a float of $9.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.93 million.

In an organization with 2 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.46, operating margin of -77.75, and the pretax margin is -76.80.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Houston American Energy Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Houston American Energy Corp. is 9.28%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 699,304. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 564,000 shares at a rate of $1.24, taking the stock ownership to the 250,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 406,000 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $566,573. This insider now owns 814,000 shares in total.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -76.80 while generating a return on equity of -12.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 23.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) raw stochastic average was set at 18.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 351.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.98. However, in the short run, Houston American Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.36. Second resistance stands at $4.75. The third major resistance level sits at $4.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.12.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Key Stats

There are 9,928K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 39.60 million. As of now, sales total 1,330 K while income totals -1,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 420 K while its last quarter net income were -170 K.