Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) posted a 56.40% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

July 05, 2022, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) trading session started at the price of $4.23, that was 15.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.5699 and dropped to $4.0456 before settling in for the closing price of $3.93. A 52-week range for IMTE has been $2.16 – $38.48.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -56.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 70.10%. With a float of $5.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1121.79, operating margin of -3110.53, and the pretax margin is -3410.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Integrated Media Technology Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 15.78%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 3,707,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,685,000 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 210,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,685,000 for $2.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,707,000. This insider now owns 210,001 shares in total.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -2988.67 while generating a return on equity of -88.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 654.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Looking closely at Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE), its last 5-days average volume was 4.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 6.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 273.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.61. However, in the short run, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.71. Second resistance stands at $4.90. The third major resistance level sits at $5.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.66.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

There are 9,329K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 65.45 million. As of now, sales total 150 K while income totals -4,340 K.