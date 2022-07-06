Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) posted a 56.40% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

July 05, 2022, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) trading session started at the price of $4.23, that was 15.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.5699 and dropped to $4.0456 before settling in for the closing price of $3.93. A 52-week range for IMTE has been $2.16 – $38.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -56.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 70.10%. With a float of $5.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1121.79, operating margin of -3110.53, and the pretax margin is -3410.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Integrated Media Technology Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 15.78%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 3,707,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,685,000 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 210,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,685,000 for $2.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,707,000. This insider now owns 210,001 shares in total.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -2988.67 while generating a return on equity of -88.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 654.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Looking closely at Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE), its last 5-days average volume was 4.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 6.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 273.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.61. However, in the short run, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.71. Second resistance stands at $4.90. The third major resistance level sits at $5.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.66.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

There are 9,329K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 65.45 million. As of now, sales total 150 K while income totals -4,340 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$6.48M in average volume shows that Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) on July 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.46, soaring 7.19% from the previous trading...
Read more

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 536,040 K

Sana Meer -
On July 05, 2022, Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) opened at $25.86, higher 7.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) market cap hits 5.97 billion

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on July 05, 2022, with Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock priced at $16.95, up 15.36% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam