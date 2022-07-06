Search
Shaun Noe

Investors finally get a glimpse of Lilium N.V. (LILM) volume hitting the figure of 2.16 million.

Company News

July 05, 2022, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) trading session started at the price of $2.40, that was 7.50% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.58 and dropped to $2.26 before settling in for the closing price of $2.40. A 52-week range for LILM has been $2.16 – $11.66.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -118.10%. With a float of $182.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

In an organization with 964 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $1.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lilium N.V. (LILM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.68 million. That was better than the volume of 1.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 145.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.65. However, in the short run, Lilium N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.69. Second resistance stands at $2.79. The third major resistance level sits at $3.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.15. The third support level lies at $2.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

There are 285,283K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 732.82 million. As of now, sales total 60 K while income totals -486,290 K.

Shaun Noe

