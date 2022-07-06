Investors must take note of AvePoint Inc.’s (AVPT) performance last week, which was -4.15%.

On July 05, 2022, AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) opened at $4.21, higher 7.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.625 and dropped to $4.105 before settling in for the closing price of $4.30. Price fluctuations for AVPT have ranged from $3.88 to $12.17 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -68.70% at the time writing. With a float of $112.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1934 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.91, operating margin of -27.87, and the pretax margin is -17.09.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AvePoint Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 35.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17, was worth 203,626. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 32,000 shares at a rate of $6.36, taking the stock ownership to the 154,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 39,000 for $6.43, making the entire transaction worth $250,938. This insider now owns 172,000 shares in total.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.35 while generating a return on equity of -13.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AvePoint Inc. (AVPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 266.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AvePoint Inc. (AVPT)

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.15 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, AvePoint Inc.’s (AVPT) raw stochastic average was set at 29.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.80 in the near term. At $4.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.93. The third support level lies at $3.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) Key Stats

There are currently 182,811K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 852.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 191,910 K according to its annual income of -33,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 50,290 K and its income totaled -11,050 K.