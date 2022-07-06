Last month’s performance of -37.46% for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is certainly impressive

On July 05, 2022, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) opened at $37.82, lower -8.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.84 and dropped to $34.845 before settling in for the closing price of $39.27. Price fluctuations for CPE have ranged from $25.32 to $66.48 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 59.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 111.40% at the time writing. With a float of $60.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 322 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.94, operating margin of +51.31, and the pretax margin is +17.86.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Callon Petroleum Company is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 368,225,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 6,500,000 shares at a rate of $56.65, taking the stock ownership to the 5,200,780 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 200,000 for $62.00, making the entire transaction worth $12,399,037. This insider now owns 5,935,002 shares in total.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.33) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +17.86 while generating a return on equity of 28.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.00% during the next five years compared to 23.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.43, a number that is poised to hit 4.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) saw its 5-day average volume 2.06 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.90.

During the past 100 days, Callon Petroleum Company’s (CPE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.54 in the near term. At $39.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.20. The third support level lies at $31.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Key Stats

There are currently 61,690K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,045 M according to its annual income of 365,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 777,220 K and its income totaled 39,740 K.