Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) to new highs

On July 05, 2022, Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) opened at $1.69, higher 10.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.09 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. Price fluctuations for MTEK have ranged from $1.01 to $3.83 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.70% at the time writing. With a float of $4.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.86 million.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Maris-Tech Ltd. is 43.45%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -231.78

Technical Analysis of Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Maris-Tech Ltd., MTEK], we can find that recorded value of 14.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Maris-Tech Ltd.’s (MTEK) raw stochastic average was set at 18.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8267. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.3533. The third major resistance level sits at $2.6167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7733. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2467.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) Key Stats

There are currently 3,575K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.92 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,076 K according to its annual income of -824 K.