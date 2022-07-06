Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.73 million

A new trading day began on July 05, 2022, with Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) stock priced at $0.90, up 17.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $0.836 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. LGHL’s price has ranged from $0.70 to $2.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -6.60%. With a float of $35.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.17 million.

The firm has a total of 38 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.11, operating margin of +3.09, and the pretax margin is -2.85.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +0.08 while generating a return on equity of 0.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32

Technical Analysis of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lion Group Holding Ltd., LGHL], we can find that recorded value of 0.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s (LGHL) raw stochastic average was set at 25.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9996, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3835. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1213. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2027. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3453. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8973, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7547. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6733.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 47.23 million, the company has a total of 39,521K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,060 K while annual income is 20 K.