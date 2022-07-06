Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 5,331 K

July 05, 2022, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) trading session started at the price of $0.41, that was 5.43% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.43 and dropped to $0.39 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. A 52-week range for LKCO has been $0.36 – $2.40.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 284.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -14.40%. With a float of $333.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 180 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Luokung Technology Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

The latest stats from [Luokung Technology Corp., LKCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.85 million was superior to 1.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6955. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4427. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4563. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4827. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4027, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3763. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3627.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

There are 385,542K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 162.54 million. As of now, sales total 145,070 K while income totals -68,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,331 K while its last quarter net income were 3,125 K.