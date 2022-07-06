No matter how cynical the overall market is Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) performance over the last week is recorded 20.35%

July 05, 2022, Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) trading session started at the price of $3.22, that was 6.52% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.51 and dropped to $3.1782 before settling in for the closing price of $3.22. A 52-week range for ATHA has been $2.53 – $16.65.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -141.90%. With a float of $35.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 34 workers is very important to gauge.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Athira Pharma Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Athira Pharma Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 3,293,072. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,101,362 shares at a rate of $2.99, taking the stock ownership to the 4,797,278 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 29, when Company’s Director bought 270,000 for $2.99, making the entire transaction worth $807,300. This insider now owns 3,695,916 shares in total.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.55) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -18.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 28.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA)

The latest stats from [Athira Pharma Inc., ATHA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.0 million was superior to 0.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Athira Pharma Inc.’s (ATHA) raw stochastic average was set at 7.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 453.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 190.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.70. The third major resistance level sits at $3.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.90.

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) Key Stats

There are 37,636K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 122.28 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -54,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -20,980 K.