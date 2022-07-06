Search
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) performance over the last week is recorded -19.63%

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on July 05, 2022, with Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) stock priced at $3.04, up 10.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.45 and dropped to $3.00 before settling in for the closing price of $3.10. SIDU’s price has ranged from $1.26 to $29.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.00%. With a float of $6.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.97 million.

The firm has a total of 35 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -135.20, operating margin of -249.41, and the pretax margin is -265.92.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -265.92 while generating a return on equity of -183.88.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sidus Space Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 43.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17

Technical Analysis of Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sidus Space Inc., SIDU], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Sidus Space Inc.’s (SIDU) raw stochastic average was set at 22.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 553.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 272.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.75. The third major resistance level sits at $4.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.69.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 61.82 million, the company has a total of 16,874K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,410 K while annual income is -3,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,799 K while its latest quarter income was -2,330 K.

