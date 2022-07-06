Now that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s volume has hit 9.62 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on July 05, 2022, with Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) stock priced at $8.70, up 5.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.44 and dropped to $8.57 before settling in for the closing price of $8.94. YMM’s price has ranged from $4.12 to $19.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -87.70%. With a float of $705.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7103 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.46, operating margin of -82.00, and the pretax margin is -77.93.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -78.47 while generating a return on equity of -12.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 13.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

The latest stats from [Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., YMM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.68 million was superior to 8.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 88.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.02. The third major resistance level sits at $10.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.99.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.58 billion, the company has a total of 1,085,846K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 730,790 K while annual income is -573,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 210,210 K while its latest quarter income was -30,290 K.