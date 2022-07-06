Now that Nano Dimension Ltd.’s volume has hit 3.45 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On July 05, 2022, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) opened at $3.06, higher 6.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.31 and dropped to $3.03 before settling in for the closing price of $3.10. Price fluctuations for NNDM have ranged from $2.17 to $8.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 196.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.10% at the time writing. With a float of $252.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $260.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 345 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48.63, operating margin of -791.38, and the pretax margin is -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 29.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 42.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 57.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.40 in the near term. At $3.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.84.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

There are currently 248,822K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 863.05 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,490 K according to its annual income of -200,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,430 K and its income totaled -33,090 K.