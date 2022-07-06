Planet Labs PBC (PL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 40,130 K

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) kicked off on July 05, 2022, at the price of $4.30, up 5.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.61 and dropped to $4.1293 before settling in for the closing price of $4.39. Over the past 52 weeks, PL has traded in a range of $3.70-$12.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.90%. With a float of $208.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 700 employees.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 31.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 124,445. In this transaction Co-Founder and CEO of this company bought 19,230 shares at a rate of $6.47, taking the stock ownership to the 19,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s President, Product & Business bought 165,580 for $6.01, making the entire transaction worth $994,473. This insider now owns 165,580 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) saw its 5-day average volume 3.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 28.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.77 in the near term. At $4.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.81.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.22 billion has total of 268,687K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 131,210 K in contrast with the sum of -137,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40,130 K and last quarter income was -44,360 K.