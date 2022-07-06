Recent developments with 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.81 cents.

A new trading day began on July 05, 2022, with 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) stock priced at $2.09, up 6.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.29 and dropped to $2.0515 before settling in for the closing price of $2.13. XXII’s price has ranged from $1.42 to $4.26 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 20.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -47.00%. With a float of $158.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.16 million.

In an organization with 76 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.65, operating margin of -91.55, and the pretax margin is -105.32.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 28.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 34,443. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 20,324 shares at a rate of $1.69, taking the stock ownership to the 405,574 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s President and COO sold 23,147 for $2.16, making the entire transaction worth $50,037. This insider now owns 1,064,985 shares in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -105.37 while generating a return on equity of -59.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.51 million. That was better than the volume of 2.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) raw stochastic average was set at 65.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 163.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.39. However, in the short run, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.36. Second resistance stands at $2.44. The third major resistance level sits at $2.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.97. The third support level lies at $1.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 373.53 million, the company has a total of 164,537K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 30,950 K while annual income is -32,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,050 K while its latest quarter income was -8,920 K.