Recent developments with RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.45 cents.

On July 05, 2022, RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) opened at $0.557, lower -24.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.557 and dropped to $0.411 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. Price fluctuations for RIBT have ranged from $0.27 to $1.20 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 19.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.30% at the time writing. With a float of $50.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.53 million.

In an organization with 101 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.42, operating margin of -21.35, and the pretax margin is -28.68.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RiceBran Technologies is 7.30%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 911,987. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,267,000 shares at a rate of $0.72, taking the stock ownership to the 3,543,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 530,000 for $0.73, making the entire transaction worth $384,886. This insider now owns 4,810,161 shares in total.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -28.75 while generating a return on equity of -42.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.69 million. That was better than the volume of 2.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, RiceBran Technologies’s (RIBT) raw stochastic average was set at 23.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 187.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 152.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6385, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4941. However, in the short run, RiceBran Technologies’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5200. Second resistance stands at $0.6115. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6660. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3740, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3195. The third support level lies at $0.2280 if the price breaches the second support level.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Key Stats

There are currently 51,820K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,130 K according to its annual income of -8,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,560 K and its income totaled -1,520 K.