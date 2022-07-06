Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) with a beta value of 0.94 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

July 05, 2022, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) trading session started at the price of $0.335, that was 8.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.405 and dropped to $0.287 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. A 52-week range for TYME has been $0.22 – $2.02.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 36.40%. With a float of $119.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13 employees.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 25.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 16,074. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $0.27, taking the stock ownership to the 23,048,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 60,000 for $0.26, making the entire transaction worth $15,732. This insider now owns 23,108,846 shares in total.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

Looking closely at Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), its last 5-days average volume was 5.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s (TYME) raw stochastic average was set at 39.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2758, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5435. However, in the short run, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3691. Second resistance stands at $0.4460. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4871. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2511, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1331.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Key Stats

There are 172,207K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 52.15 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -23,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -6,810 K.