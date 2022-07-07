3.96% volatility in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on July 06, 2022, with Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) stock priced at $9.63, down -0.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.72 and dropped to $9.10 before settling in for the closing price of $9.68. PAA’s price has ranged from $8.64 to $12.10 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 15.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 114.30%. With a float of $456.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $705.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.39, operating margin of +4.71, and the pretax margin is +1.69.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 1,961,220. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $9.81, taking the stock ownership to the 200,000 shares.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.38 while generating a return on equity of 6.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.53% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

The latest stats from [Plains All American Pipeline L.P., PAA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.3 million was inferior to 5.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s (PAA) raw stochastic average was set at 16.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.09. The third major resistance level sits at $10.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.60.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.55 billion, the company has a total of 705,043K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 42,078 M while annual income is 593,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,694 M while its latest quarter income was 187,000 K.