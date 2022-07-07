4.74% volatility in Phillips 66 (PSX) last month: This is a red flag warning

July 06, 2022, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) trading session started at the price of $79.98, that was -1.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.88 and dropped to $76.67 before settling in for the closing price of $80.39. A 52-week range for PSX has been $63.19 – $111.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 132.70%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.02, operating margin of +1.09, and the pretax margin is +1.55.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Phillips 66 stocks. The insider ownership of Phillips 66 is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 16,093,635. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 146,700 shares at a rate of $109.70, taking the stock ownership to the 656,563 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 59,100 for $110.21, making the entire transaction worth $6,513,452. This insider now owns 48,201 shares in total.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.22) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +1.17 while generating a return on equity of 6.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.10% during the next five years compared to 0.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Phillips 66 (PSX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.75, a number that is poised to hit 3.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) saw its 5-day average volume 4.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.52.

During the past 100 days, Phillips 66’s (PSX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $81.38 in the near term. At $83.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $85.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Key Stats

There are 481,100K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 37.18 billion. As of now, sales total 111,476 M while income totals 1,317 M. Its latest quarter income was 36,179 M while its last quarter net income were 582,000 K.