-77.92% percent quarterly performance for Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) is not indicative of the underlying story

On July 06, 2022, Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) opened at $0.3976, higher 11.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.437 and dropped to $0.382 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Price fluctuations for QNGY have ranged from $0.36 to $10.10 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $65.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.48 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 130 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quanergy Systems Inc. is 21.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of 7.28.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.58 million, its volume of 2.29 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Quanergy Systems Inc.’s (QNGY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8819, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.7411. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4540 in the near term. At $0.4730, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5090. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3990, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3630. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3440.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Key Stats

There are currently 92,695K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,015 K according to its annual income of -35,835 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,367 K and its income totaled -104,682 K.

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) to new highs

Sana Meer -
AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) on July 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.51, soaring 10.84% from the previous trading...
Read more

Netflix Inc. (NFLX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
July 06, 2022, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) trading session started at the price of $185.20, that was -0.98% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is -22.47% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on July 06, 2022, with Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) stock priced at $8.75, down -2.52% from the previous...
Read more

