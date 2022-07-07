A major move is in the offing as Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) market cap hits 10.55 million

A new trading day began on July 06, 2022, with Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) stock priced at $0.214, up 6.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2279 and dropped to $0.202 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. DBGI’s price has ranged from $0.16 to $8.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -311.60%. With a float of $48.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.27 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 58 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -252.93, and the pretax margin is -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Digital Brands Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.68

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.7 million, its volume of 5.8 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 205.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2808, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6918. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2239 in the near term. At $0.2389, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2498. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1980, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1871. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1721.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.55 million, the company has a total of 13,876K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,580 K while annual income is -32,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,430 K while its latest quarter income was -7,830 K.