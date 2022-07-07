Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is expecting -13.66% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) kicked off on July 06, 2022, at the price of $6.17, down -2.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.23 and dropped to $6.03 before settling in for the closing price of $6.20. Over the past 52 weeks, NLY has traded in a range of $5.45-$8.97.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 318.80%. With a float of $1.46 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.46 billion.

The firm has a total of 171 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.72, operating margin of +390.22, and the pretax margin is +319.89.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 42.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 1,112,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 1,669,013 shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.25) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +318.42 while generating a return on equity of 17.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 318.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.99% during the next five years compared to 2.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Annaly Capital Management Inc., NLY], we can find that recorded value of 30.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 29.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) raw stochastic average was set at 26.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.31. The third major resistance level sits at $6.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.79.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.21 billion has total of 1,461,012K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,836 M in contrast with the sum of 2,390 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,171 M and last quarter income was 2,022 M.