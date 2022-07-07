Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) is expecting -32.15% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On July 06, 2022, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) opened at $0.40, higher 6.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.42 and dropped to $0.39 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Price fluctuations for ASXC have ranged from $0.35 to $2.98 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 40.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.50% at the time writing. With a float of $234.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 153 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -171.50, operating margin of -803.98, and the pretax margin is -756.04.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Asensus Surgical Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 27.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 10,804. In this transaction Director of this company sold 27,010 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 13,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 18,000 for $0.53, making the entire transaction worth $9,558. This insider now owns 72,201 shares in total.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -758.77 while generating a return on equity of -54.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

Looking closely at Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.74 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (ASXC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4121, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9617. However, in the short run, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4229. Second resistance stands at $0.4315. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4479. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3979, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3815. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3729.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Key Stats

There are currently 236,461K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 102.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,230 K according to its annual income of -62,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,070 K and its income totaled -19,130 K.