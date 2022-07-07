Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) kicked off at the price of $0.64: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) kicked off on July 06, 2022, at the price of $0.77, down -14.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.77 and dropped to $0.58 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. Over the past 52 weeks, CELZ has traded in a range of $0.59-$20.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 109.40%. With a float of $5.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.64, operating margin of -677.71, and the pretax margin is -22082.21.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 7,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.70, taking the stock ownership to the 16,502 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s President & CEO bought 25,000 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $22,884. This insider now owns 25,087 shares in total.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -22082.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s (CELZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 24.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 61.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ)

Looking closely at Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ), its last 5-days average volume was 2.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s (CELZ) raw stochastic average was set at 1.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 170.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1546, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1408. However, in the short run, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7447. Second resistance stands at $0.8524. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9347. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5547, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4724. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3647.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.11 million has total of 9,506K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 88 K in contrast with the sum of 19,212 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15 K and last quarter income was -1,155 K.