General Electric Company (GE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 74,196 M

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) kicked off on July 06, 2022, at the price of $61.56, down -0.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.36 and dropped to $60.73 before settling in for the closing price of $62.03. Over the past 52 weeks, GE has traded in a range of $59.93-$116.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -9.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -159.20%. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

In an organization with 168000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.82, operating margin of +6.01, and the pretax margin is -4.97.

General Electric Company (GE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of General Electric Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 106,895. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 1,442 shares at a rate of $74.13, taking the stock ownership to the 15,943 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 1,200 for $77.65, making the entire transaction worth $93,180. This insider now owns 5,563 shares in total.

General Electric Company (GE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -4.49 while generating a return on equity of -8.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -159.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 54.10% during the next five years compared to -19.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at General Electric Company’s (GE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Electric Company (GE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.08 million. That was better than the volume of 6.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.44.

During the past 100 days, General Electric Company’s (GE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.61. However, in the short run, General Electric Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.38. Second resistance stands at $63.18. The third major resistance level sits at $64.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.12.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 67.91 billion has total of 1,100,665K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 74,196 M in contrast with the sum of -6,520 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 17,040 M and last quarter income was -1,042 M.