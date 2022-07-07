Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) volume exceeds 88.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) kicked off on July 06, 2022, at the price of $2.26, up 76.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.65 and dropped to $2.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.24. Over the past 52 weeks, IINN has traded in a range of $1.10-$9.59.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -134.60%. With a float of $6.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21 employees.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. is 26.66%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -181.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s (IINN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.67

Technical Analysis of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN)

Looking closely at Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN), its last 5-days average volume was 17.79 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s (IINN) raw stochastic average was set at 52.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 249.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6900, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6900. However, in the short run, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.5500. Second resistance stands at $2.9200. The third major resistance level sits at $3.1800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6600. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2900.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.08 million has total of 7,796K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -16,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -1,380 K.

