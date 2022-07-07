Last month’s performance of -27.70% for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is certainly impressive

On July 06, 2022, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) opened at $10.90, lower -1.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.98 and dropped to $10.755 before settling in for the closing price of $11.12. Price fluctuations for CNHI have ranged from $10.88 to $17.21 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 5.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 448.70% at the time writing. With a float of $994.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.36 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 71895 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.67, operating margin of +11.49, and the pretax margin is +5.92.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CNH Industrial N.V. is 27.05%, while institutional ownership is 52.00%.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +5.15 while generating a return on equity of 29.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 448.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.20% during the next five years compared to 53.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) saw its 5-day average volume 3.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, CNH Industrial N.V.’s (CNHI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.01 in the near term. At $11.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.66. The third support level lies at $10.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) Key Stats

There are currently 1,356,077K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,428 M according to its annual income of 1,723 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,645 M and its income totaled 333,000 K.