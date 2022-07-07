Last month’s performance of -8.61% for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is certainly impressive

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) kicked off on July 06, 2022, at the price of $36.30, up 0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.41 and dropped to $35.77 before settling in for the closing price of $36.07. Over the past 52 weeks, CARR has traded in a range of $34.12-$58.89.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -17.00%. With a float of $847.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $853.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 58000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.15, operating margin of +12.07, and the pretax margin is +11.64.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Carrier Global Corporation is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04, was worth 168,360. In this transaction Vice President, Controller of this company sold 3,682 shares at a rate of $45.73, taking the stock ownership to the 12 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s President, Fire & Security sold 33,036 for $56.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,851,813. This insider now owns 9,995 shares in total.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.47) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +8.07 while generating a return on equity of 25.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

The latest stats from [Carrier Global Corporation, CARR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.93 million was inferior to 5.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.76. The third major resistance level sits at $37.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.48. The third support level lies at $35.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.40 billion has total of 848,242K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,613 M in contrast with the sum of 1,664 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,654 M and last quarter income was 1,379 M.