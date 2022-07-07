Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) kicked off on July 06, 2022, at the price of $5.30, down -2.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.32 and dropped to $5.205 before settling in for the closing price of $5.39. Over the past 52 weeks, MUFG has traded in a range of $5.15-$6.78.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -2.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 46.20%. With a float of $12.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.66 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 135049 employees.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +22.15 while generating a return on equity of 6.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.90% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) saw its 5-day average volume 3.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) raw stochastic average was set at 2.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.31 in the near term. At $5.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.08.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 68.58 billion has total of 12,722,250K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 51,419 M in contrast with the sum of 10,064 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,744 M and last quarter income was 520,220 K.