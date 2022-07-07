No matter how cynical the overall market is Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) performance over the last week is recorded -3.00%

On July 06, 2022, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) opened at $15.22, lower -1.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.265 and dropped to $15.11 before settling in for the closing price of $15.38. Price fluctuations for VOD have ranged from $14.42 to $19.05 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -0.90% annually for the last half of the decade. With a float of $2.52 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.87 billion.

In an organization with 96941 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 17.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.06. However, in the short run, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.29. Second resistance stands at $15.35. The third major resistance level sits at $15.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.98.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

There are currently 2,812,826K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 42.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 52,987 M according to its annual income of 2,427 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,594 M and its income totaled 1,354 M.