Recent developments with Inpixon (INPX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.66 cents.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) on July 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.15, plunging -2.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1538 and dropped to $0.1448 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Within the past 52 weeks, INPX’s price has moved between $0.12 and $1.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -21.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.40%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 210 employees.

Inpixon (INPX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Inpixon is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 7.40%.

Inpixon (INPX) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2,124 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1,740) by -$384. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Inpixon (INPX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65

Technical Analysis of Inpixon (INPX)

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) saw its 5-day average volume 7.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Inpixon’s (INPX) raw stochastic average was set at 9.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1788, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4652. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1508 in the near term. At $0.1568, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1598. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1418, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1388. The third support level lies at $0.1328 if the price breaches the second support level.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.59 million based on 152,476K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,000 K and income totals -69,160 K. The company made 5,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.