SAN (Banco Santander S.A.) dropped -3.33 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) kicked off on July 06, 2022, at the price of $2.59, down -3.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.61 and dropped to $2.56 before settling in for the closing price of $2.70. Over the past 52 weeks, SAN has traded in a range of $2.62-$4.01.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 192.90%. With a float of $16.84 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.05 billion.

The firm has a total of 198204 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Santander S.A. is 21.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +12.29 while generating a return on equity of 9.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Banco Santander S.A., SAN], we can find that recorded value of 5.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.64. The third major resistance level sits at $2.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.53.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.49 billion has total of 17,340,640K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 70,391 M in contrast with the sum of 9,612 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,551 M and last quarter income was 2,854 M.