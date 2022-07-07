Symbotic Inc. (SYM) average volume reaches $496.64K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on July 06, 2022, with Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) stock priced at $14.49, up 20.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.77 and dropped to $14.49 before settling in for the closing price of $14.36. SYM’s price has ranged from $9.01 to $28.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. The insider ownership of Symbotic Inc. is 37.50%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Symbotic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

Looking closely at Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.82.

During the past 100 days, Symbotic Inc.’s (SYM) raw stochastic average was set at 42.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 188.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 187.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.31. However, in the short run, Symbotic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.20. Second resistance stands at $21.13. The third major resistance level sits at $23.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.64.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 654.22 million, the company has a total of 41,040K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 251,913 K while annual income is -6,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 96,280 K while its latest quarter income was -2,300 K.