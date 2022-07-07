Search
Sana Meer
Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) posted a -12.22% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) on July 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.30, plunging -5.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.30 and dropped to $0.243 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Within the past 52 weeks, TANH’s price has moved between $0.20 and $15.70.

With a float of $4.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 72 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.59, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is -25.15.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tantech Holdings Ltd is 6.25%, while institutional ownership is 5.76%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -15.42 while generating a return on equity of -6.90.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Looking closely at Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 228.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3007, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3630. However, in the short run, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3023. Second resistance stands at $0.3297. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3593. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2453, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2157. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1883.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.60 million based on 6,399K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 42,280 K and income totals -6,520 K.

