The AES Corporation (AES) is 0.45% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On July 06, 2022, The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) opened at $21.29, lower -0.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.61 and dropped to $20.935 before settling in for the closing price of $21.18. Price fluctuations for AES have ranged from $18.62 to $26.52 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 1.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.90% at the time writing. With a float of $665.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $711.00 million.

In an organization with 8450 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.35, operating margin of +22.86, and the pretax margin is -9.55.

The AES Corporation (AES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The AES Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 418,073. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,280 shares at a rate of $21.68, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04, when Company’s EVP and CFO bought 47,000 for $21.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,001,100. This insider now owns 67,622 shares in total.

The AES Corporation (AES) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -3.71 while generating a return on equity of -10.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.40% during the next five years compared to 2.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The AES Corporation (AES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AES Corporation (AES)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.0 million. That was better than the volume of 6.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, The AES Corporation’s (AES) raw stochastic average was set at 30.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.92. However, in the short run, The AES Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.46. Second resistance stands at $21.87. The third major resistance level sits at $22.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.52. The third support level lies at $20.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Key Stats

There are currently 667,860K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,141 M according to its annual income of -409,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,852 M and its income totaled 115,000 K.